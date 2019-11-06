When Vince Smith resigned to move out of state, the Big Bear Municipal Water District had a seat to fill. After a process clouded by an investigation and potential Brown Act violations, the board held a special meeting
Nov. 2 to interview two candidates for the Division 5 seat. Tom Bradford was unanimously approved as the appointee to the seat.
Bradford is a retired San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department captain, serving a majority of his career in Big Bear. He retired as the commander of the Big Bear station in 2016. During the interview process at the Nov. 2 meeting, Bradford and fellow applicant Mason Perry were asked to share their background and qualifications for the board. Bradford moved to Big Bear in 1986 when he was transferred here as a patrol deputy. He spent a great deal of time in Big Bear hunting and fishing with his dad as a kid, Bradford said. “I love this place,” Bradford said.
