Big Bear Department of Water and Power customers may have received a boil water alert Monday, Sept. 30. It was in error.
According to Sierra Orr of the DWP, the alert went out in error. There is no need to boil water. The water supply is fine. Due to the alert going via phone and text message, there was no way to recall it as there is with an email.
DWP was testing it’s alert system when the emergency alert was sent in error.
