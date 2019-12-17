UPDATE: 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17: Power has been restored to the entire Valley according to Paul Marconi, director of Bear Valley Electric Service.
According to Marconi, crews were able to complete a work around of the affected segment to restore power to everyone. "We know where it is, but don't know what happened yet," Marconi said. "We wanted to get electricity back to all customers, and we were able to do that."
Crews are out working on the affected segment to get it back online as soon as possible, Marconi said.
UPDATE: Two substations remain down, although some areas have had power restored. According to Paul Marconi, Bear Valley Electric hopes to have the Meadow substation online soon, which will restore power along Big Bear Boulevard.
The last area to be restored will be Fawnskin, where Marconi says the problem originate. It could take longer to restore power to Fawnskin.
North Shore Elementary students are being bused to Baldwin Lane Elementary for the day.
A large portion of Big Bear is in the dark this morning after an unknown power outage around 7 a.m.
Paul Marconi with Bear Valkey Electric says crews are patrolling the North Shore feeds to try to locate the problem. He said the outage is affecting mostly the North Shore, Big Bear City and portions of Big Bear Lake. Power is out in Fawnskin, Lake William and Erwin Lake.
Marconi said SoCal Edison has not reported any issues so BVES is checking its own circuits first. There are strong gusty winds reported throughout the Southland but it’s unknown at this point the winds have any bearing on the outage.
Marconi did not have an estimate on how long the power will be out until the cause is known.
At this time, the hospital, schools and essential services are operational with generators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.