Breakthrough to Freedom is offered online in free private, one-on-one Zoom sessions so the ministry can continue to be available during the Covid-19 crisis. Release fear, anxiety, anger, frustration and other past and present issues through healing prayer time.
Breakthrough is a spiritual growth ministry led by trained volunteers. Sessions are free, individual, strictly confidential, and typically last up to two hours. Effective prayer tools are taught so that you may continue to heal and release issues into to God’s care. Trained ministry mentors help you learn to trust God more, to give and receive forgiveness, and to enjoy greater peace in your daily life.
This successful Big Bear interdenominational ministry is endorsed by Bear Valley Church, Big Bear Community Church, The Journey Church, Believer’s Chapel, Foursquare Church and Summit Christian Church. It is free to all men and women over the age of 18 who are seeking to grow in spiritual freedom and peace.
This is not licensed counseling, therapy or a church group, but simply a mentor and prayer time of increasing trust and understanding of God’s presence and healing power in your life. For more information or to schedule an on-line, easy to arrange Zoom meeting appointment, call Judi Hunter at
909-856-1363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.