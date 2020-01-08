Freedom is rarely instantaneous but most often is obtained through a series of breakthroughs in our lives. Breakthrough to Freedom Healing Ministry is a unique prayer-based experience connecting people with God, Jesus and Holy Spirit to help in the healing and release of past and present issues. With God’s restorative help, experience a new freedom to walk in His plan for your life.
Breakthrough is a spiritual growth ministry led by trained volunteers. Sessions are free, individual, strictly confidential and typically last two hours. Effective prayer tools are taught to help release anger, fear, anxiety and other issues to God’s care while learning how to give and receive forgiveness and peace in daily life and relationships.
Whether you are a life-long believer or a person seeking to know more about the power of faith and prayer, this experience will strengthen understanding and trust in God.
Breakthrough has been highly rated by all participants, earning above a 9.6 average evaluation the last four years. This Big Bear interdenominational ministry is endorsed by Bear Valley Church, Community Church Big Bear, The Journey Church, Believer’s Chapel, Foursquare Church and Summit Christian Church. It is free to all men and women over the age of 18 who are seeking to grow in spiritual freedom and peace.
This is not licensed counseling, therapy or a church group. It is mentor and prayer time of increasing trust and understanding of God’s presence and healing power. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Judi Hunter at 909-856-1363.
