A small vegetation fire was reported near Hatchery Drive and Highway 38 in the Erwin Lake area.
The 50x50 spot fire has no rate of spread, according to officials. The air tanker has been released and all ground crews not on scene have also been released. Two helicopters are remaining as needed.
The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. A full air and ground attack was dispatched quickly. Dubbed the Hatchery Fire, the spot fire was reported to be between Forest Service Road 2N93 and Sugarloaf Meadow.
If more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
