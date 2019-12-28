As the final weekend of 2019 arrives, Big Bear is ready. All roads are open, the snow storms are gone for a few days and the resorts are 100 percent open.
Friday was a jam-packed day in Big Bear and the remainder of the weekend is expected to follow suit, most likely bringing even more visitors to the mountaintop. As of early Saturday morning, all roads are open with no restrictions except for a short stretch of Highway 18 between Big Bear Dam and Summit Boulevard in Big Bear Lake. Chains are required on vehicles except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires. All vehicles must carry chains.
A traffic control management plan is in place for Big Bear to channel motorists heading to the resorts in an efficient fashion. Motorists are advised to turn off GPS directions on their vehicles, phones and watches, as well as WAZE when arriving in Big Bear and follow signage to reach parking areas for the resorts. Signage is plentiful and will guide visitors to the resorts to available parking lots for Snow Summit and Bear Mountain.
Traffic will be heavy and delays are expected on mountain roads and within the Valley. Pack your patience, along with extra clothing, blankets, food and water when traveling to the mountains And always carry chains.
Temperatures in Big Bear will be chilly through the weekend, with highs Dec. 28 in the low to mid 30s. Sunday will be slightly warmer hitting the upper 30s during the day.
Big Bear SnowPlay and Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain are open for tubing. Both resorts offer tubing, snack bars and more. Big Bear SnowPlay is on Big Bear Boulevard just west of Division Drive. Alpine Slide is on Big Bear Boulevard just west of the Village at Red Ant Hill. Glow tubing is offered every night through the holidays.
Officials remind those who play in the snow in the forest and open areas to obey parking restrictions. Due to snow conditions parking is prohibited on most roadways. Do not block roads, don't park or play on private property, and take all trash with you when leaving,
Another storm system is forecast to move into the mountains late Sunday into Monday bringing several inches of snow. The snow level is expected to be low with this storm, dropping to 3,000 feet. The forecast is for 4 to 8 inches of snow, with more at higher elevations possible.
Just a reminder to carry chains when traveling to the mountains as weather and road conditions can and do change without warning.
Stay connected to weather and road conditions with the Big Bear Now app. Download it for Apple and Android devices. Weather, road and traffic conditions, news and more in the palm of your hand.
