It’s the final BYOB, or Bring Your Own Beanie, night of music, fundraising and beanies Sept. 21 at No Name Pizza. The fundraising event features a performance by Dr. Harrison and the Credentials. There is a $10 cover with 100 percent of proceeds going to students in the Bear Valley Unified School District. Wear a beanie for a free opportunity drawing ticket. The event is from 5 to 9 p.m.
For more information on the Steve Schour Memorial Fund, visit
www.steveschourmemorialfund.com.
No Name Pizza is at 1112 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.