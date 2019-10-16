The Community Advocates of Big Bear meets at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Historic Chapel at Community Church Big Bear.
Plans are to discuss the upcoming Big Bear Fire Authority ballot measure as well as winter preparations regarding the anti-litter campaign. Other topics include FAA investigations and legislation, the CABB Keep Big Bear Green & Clean campaign and changes at the Big Bear City Community Services District.
For more information, contact Julie Dawson-Parlee at 909-547-4432 or cabb.information@gmail.com. The Historic Chapel at Community Church Big Bear is at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
