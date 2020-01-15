The next meeting of the Community Advocates of Big Bear group is Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Community Church Big Bear youth room. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
CABB members plan to discuss and seek solutions to issues in the community. The January meeting will include focus on code enforcement and holiday crowds. Other items on the agenda include how to file complaints of airplane/jet noise to the Federal Aviation Administration, an update on Visit Big Bear’s partnership in CABB’s anti-litter campaign, snow storm concerns and information on Mountain Rim Fire Safe Council’s hope to establish a Big Bear chapter.
For more information about CABB, visit the group’s Facebook page or email cabb.information@gmail.com.
Community Church Big Bear is at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
