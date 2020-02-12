Community Advocates of Big Bear holds its monthly meeting Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting, which takes place at the Historic Chapel at Community Church Big Bear, is free and open to the public.
Learn the latest updates on issues in the community including Measure I. Receive input from Big Bear Fire, County Fire, CalFire, the San Bernardino County Tax Assessor’s office and other viewpoints. Think ahead about questions and submit them in writing to CABB. Cards will be provided.
Attend in person or tune in to the live Facebook video feed on the CABB page. Questions submitted on Facebook will be answered along with the ones submitted from the audience. The meeting is also broadcast live on KVBB 94.5 FM radio station.
The Historic Chapel at Community Church Big Bear is at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.