The State Route 330 bridges project is going into hibernation. Work on the first bridge has been completed.
The project has been suspended through March, and the solar signals have been removed. Emergency repairs will be done as needed.
In March, Caltrans will review and discuss the second bridge replacement, taking into account the winter weather. The state transportation agency spent $150,000 from SB 1 gasoline tax funding to suspend the operation. There is no remaining funding to replace the second bridge, which is 80 years old.
