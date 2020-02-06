Handmade signs opposing Measure I have been popping up throughout Big Bear Valley. Some are being removed for using a logo without permission, indicating Visit Big Bear supports a no vote.
Measure I proposes the formation of a community facilities district in Big Bear to augment funding for the Big Bear Fire Department. The vote no signs recently discovered by the staff of Visit Big Bear, the visitors bureau of Big Bear, sport the agency's brand logo. The signs have the Big Bear Lake stickers affixed in the lower right corners.
Eddie Kirsch, director of marketing and communications for Visit Big Bear, alerted Visit Big Bear partners and the media of the illegal use of the logo/brand on the political signs.
"These signs illegally used our logo and we do not endorse the message. Visit Big Bear and its staff takes no political position on any proposition whatsoever," Kirsch stated in an email to members and the media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.