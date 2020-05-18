People heading for the hills for the Memorial Day holiday weekend will be able camp and picnic in the forest. The recreation sites on the San Bernardino National Forest open May 22.
There are some limitations and all people recreating on the forest are urged to maintain physical distance. No large groups are allowed. Double sites at campground are limited to a maximum of 10 people. Shower facilities at Barton Flats, Dogwood, San Gorgonio, Serrano and Wildhorse campgrounds will not be open.
Forest Service officials are encouraging people to recreate locally. Visitors should also be self-sufficient and bring all the essentials with them when traveling to the mountains, including for a day trip. Bring food, emergency supplies and always pack out trash.
Reservations can be made through recreation.gov except for Big Pine Family, Holcomb and South Fork campgrounds, which are first-come, first-serve only.
The following sites will open on Friday, May 22:
• Barton Flats Campground
• Big Pine Flat Family Campground
• Crab Flats Family Campground
• Dogwood Family Campground
• Green Valley Family Campground
• Hanna Flat Family Campground
• Heart Bar Family Campground
• Holcomb Valley Campground
• Jenks Lake Day Use Area
• North Shore Campground
• Pine Knot Family Campground
• San Gorgonia Family Campground
• Serrano Campground
• South Fork Family Campground
• Wildhorse Equestrian Campground
Guests on the forest should maintain at least 6 feet distancing from others. Do not gather in groups and follow all local guidance. If you are using trails, communicate with others as you pass. Alert other trail users that you are present and step aside to let others pass.
Always pack out your trash. Take all supplies you pack in with you when you pack out.
For more information, visit the San Bernardino National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/sbnf or follow the forest on social media at SanBernardinoNF.
