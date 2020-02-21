Edward Castaldi, 50, is in custody on charges of lewd and lasivious acts on minors. He was taken into custody following a hearing Feb 20 in Superior Court.
Bail is set at $1.250,000 for Castaldi. He was originally arrested Jan. 2 on charges of lewd and lascivious acts on minors following reports of sexual misconduct with two 15-year-old males. A third victim came forward Jan. 15.
Castaldi was released on bail pending review of the case in January by the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office. Following the Feb. 20 hearing, Castaldi was immediately taken into custody and a new bail amount set. A pre preliminary trial hearing is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24, in Superior Court.
