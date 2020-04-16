The California Department of Fish & Wildlife commission voted unanimously April 15 to grant the agency the authority to temporarily delay, suspend or restrict recreational fishing to protect against the threat from COVID-19. The temporary authority expires on May 31, 2020.
The commission received requests from Alpine, Inyo and Mono counties, including the Mammoth Lakes Town Council, to delay the April 25 Eastern Sierra trout opener, which led to the commission putting the authority item on the agenda. Four state and national sport and recreational fishing organizations requested that the closures not be overly broad. The commission also received more than 240 comments from the public encouraging the commission allow local government agencies to make closure determinations.
This authority will be utilized on an as-need basis, according to Charlton H. Bonham, director of California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
“I understand Californians desperately need the outdoors for solace, reinvigoration and spirituality, especially so right now,” Bonham said. “The proposal was never about a statewide permanent closure. It is about being responsive to local needs in this public healthy emergency, where we must do all we can as Californians to help each other make it through this together. We intend to use this authority surgically and based on local needs and knowledge.”
“Today’s decision is a smart and responsible approach to be ready,” said commission president Eric Sklar. “It does not delay or restrict specific fisheries or waters, but rather prepares us to expeditiously do so if needed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
The commission meeting continued with another session April 16.
