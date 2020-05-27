Census Bureau to resume field operations Those in Big Bear Valley who have yet to participate in the 2020 US Census online, may be contacted soon in the field. The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin to drop off 2020 census questionnaire packets at front doors of households in select San Bernardino and Ventura regions this week. This is done in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address. The Census Bureau began hand-delivering census materials on March 15, but suspended all fieldwork on March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Temporary field staff will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public. The operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines. Field staff will complete a virtual COVID-19 training to ensure they follow appropriate social distancing protocols and all appropriate health and safety guidance. The Census Bureau will deliver census invitations and paper questionnaires at the front doors of about 5.1 million stateside households with 57,088 households within San Bernardino County. The census is crucial to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities, which helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending each year. People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of their community. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet. The US Census is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the US Census Bureau. The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers and many others use to provide daily services, products and support for the community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, congressional representation and other resources based on census data. The 2020 Census makrs the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790. Participating in the census is required by law, even if you recently completed another survey from the Census Bureau. Questions asked include number and names of people in the household, age and date of birth, sex, ethnicity and relationship to head of household. There is no citizenship question on the 2020 census. For more information, visit 2020census.gov.