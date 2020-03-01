March may not be roaring in, but it is blasting its way in with a bit of snow in the San Bernardino Mountains Sunday, March 1. As of 12:20 p.m., chain restrictions are in effect on some state highways leading to and from Big Bear.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels on State Route 18 from the junction of State Route 189 to View Drive.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels on State Route 330 from the upper passing lane to the junction of State Route 18 in Running Springs.
As of 12:20 p.m. there are no traffic restrictions on State Route 38, but that is expected to change. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
