A winter storm arrived in Big Bear Feb. 9 bringing snow after a dry January. It also brought chain control on mountain roads.
Chains are required on Highway 38 from South Fork Campground to Greenway Drive. Chain control is also in effect on Highway 18 from Running Springs to Pine Knot Avenue. R-2 restrictions are in place meaning all vehicles must have chains or traction devices except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels.
The winter storm is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in the mountains before moving out by late Monday or early Tuesday.
For updated weather and road conditions download the Big Bear Now app free for Apple and Android devices.
