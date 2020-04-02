The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce and the city of Big Bear Lake host a Q&A session to answer questions regarding resources available to small businesses during the COVID-19 emergency.
Ellen Clarke, chamber executive director, and Christine Bennett, senior analyst with the city, will answer questions and offer information. The session is open to all small business owners in the Big Bear community. Businesses do not need to be Chamber members, and participating in the Zoom session is free.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Friday, April 3.
To join the meeting, click HERE just before 10 a.m. The Meeting ID is 121 695 109 and the Password is 437380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.