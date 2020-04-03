What was supposed to be an hour long session hosted by the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce and the city of Big Bear Lake lasted 30 minutes. With close to 80 participants, the unlimited meeting was not an option.
Ellen Clarke, executive director of the chamber, quickly apologized to the participants when she realized the session would be cut short, and letting everyone know the session would be rescheduled at 1 p.m.
Before ending, Craig Rice. small business consultant with PayChex, provided a quick overview of two loans available to small businesses during the COVID-19 emergency. They are the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program. You can apply for both but cannot use the funds for the same purpose, Rice said.
The EIDL is a long-term loan payable over a 30-year term. The paycheck program can help in getting employees paid during these uncertain times. Repayment takes place over a two-year period with no payments due for six months, according to a graph Rice presented.
As soon as the information for joining the 1 p.m. meeting is available, we will share it here.
