Things are heating up at the Moose Lodge in Fawnskin. The Big Bear Moose Lodge hosts its eighth annual Chili Cook Off Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Moose Tavern from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chili must be ready to serve by 11 a.m. Entry fee is $15. Prizes are given for the best chili and best decorated booth. Tasting kits are $5 for public voting.
For more information or to register, call 909-273-7246. The Moose Tavern is at 39247 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
