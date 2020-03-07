Twenty-three teams and several individuals took the plunge in Big Bear Lake March 7. Participants enjoyed a sunny day at the ninth annual Big Bear Polar Plunge at Veterans Park.
The water was a chilly 41 degrees at plunge time. The wind was blowing, adding another few degrees of chill to the air. Plungers were game to jump into the frigid water of Big Bear Lake all for a good cause. The Polar Plunge is a fundraiser for the Inland Empire Chapter of Special Olympics.
In addition to numerous returnees, the Big Bear Polar Plunge attracted several newcomers to the event this year including the Ontario Reign Hockey Club and Bearded Villains IE, just to name a few.
As of March 7, a total of $55,317 was raised for the nonprofit organization, well short of the goal of $90,000. But all is not lost. More money is expected to pour in before all is said and done.
The top team was the Big Bear Copsicles, which raised $6,895. The Ontario Reign Hockey Club, in its first year of participation, raised the second-most with $6,332.
Kristen Berlo was the top individual with $5,050. Five other plungers raised more than $1,000 including Lae Freeman ($3,000), Jim Wijnhamer ($2,050), Travis Wijnhamer ($1,225), Jayme Nordine ($1,175) and David Radtke ($1,025).
Team Screaming Vikings! won the team costume contest. The Pink Flamingoes were second followed by the Relaxing Big Bear Pineapples and the University of California-Riverside Police Department.
Special Olympian Brett Laza, aka Flash, won the best individual costume.
See the latest updates on the annual fundraiser and more photos in the March 11 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
