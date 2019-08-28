Get your CHIP together, then go to www.thinisin.org to register tree and brush trimmings for removal. Big Bear Fire Department has resumed its chipping program to alleviate the piles created by significant storm damage. Online registration is available at www.thinisin.org and is offered free to the Big Bear Valley.
This program is designed to reduce the threat of wildfire around homes by reducing fuel through trimming vegetation overgrowth.
Residents are asked to be diligent through the summer months by creating and maintaining a firewise property. This action supports the overall goal of being a firewise Big Bear Valley.
This grant-funded chipping program has been highly successful helping residents create defensible space around their structures. Planning and preparation are key elements to ensure properties are firewise. Be prepared by taking steps in advance of the wildfire season. Funding for the chipping program is provided through the California Firesafe Council, the city of Big Bear Lake and the Big Bear Fire Department.
