The California Highway Patrol Arrowhead Division is investigating a hit and run collision that took place in Big Bear City on Nov. 30. The CHP is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of the truck that sped away.
At approximately 6:35 p.m. Nov. 30, a dark gray Ford F-350 truck was driving southbound on State Route 38 north of Hatchery Drive at a high rate of speed. Witnesses told authorities the driver was driving recklessly, passing vehicles on the wrong side of the road, and traveling an estimated 60 to 70 mph on the snow and ice-covered road.
As the Ford truck traveled south, it approached a Toyota 4Runner, which had stopped on the east side of the road to assist a disabled motorist. For unknown reasons, the truck veered to the east side of the road and collided with the rear of the Toyota. The Toyota rotated in a counterclockwise direction and collided with a pedestrian, who was standing on the east side of the road assisting the disabled motorist.
After the collision, the driver of the Ford F-350 truck stopped momentarily on the west side of the road, then accelerated away from the scene, continuing south. The Ford truck nearly collided with a Caltrans worker who was manning a road closure in the area. The passenger of the Toyota suffered injuries including a severe concussion, memory loss and multiple contusions. The pedestrian sustained a concussion, facial lacerations, four broken teeth and lacerations to his arm.
The Arrowhead CHP Area office is investigating the hit and run. Anyone with information should call Officer Williams with the CHP at 909-867-2791.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.