Government boards are getting creative so they can conduct business as usual during these times. With the relaxation of the Brown Act, boards can hold meetings via teleconferencing. The public may attend via telephone as well.
Beginning at 10 a.m. March 23, the Big Bear Lake City Council meets via teleconference. The public may attend by calling 909-866-5831, ext 143.
On Tuesday, March 24, the Big Bear Municipal Water District holds a special board meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss 2020 season operations. The public can dial in, then when prompted, dial the access code followed by the passcode. This will allow the public to enter the call for the meeting. The call-in number is 408-418-9388. The access code is 620555626. The passcode is 0000.
Also on Tuesday, March 24, is the regular San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors meeting with the open session set to begin at 10 a.m. Livestream is available at http://www.sbcounty.gov/Main/Pages/ViewMeetings.aspx.
Public comments may be submitted via email or online for the Board of Supervisors meeting by 8 a.m. Tuesday. Send comments by email to Cleark of the Board at BoardMeetingComments@cob.sbcounty.gov or online at http://www.sbcounty.gov/cob/publiccomments/default.aspx.
The public can watch the livestream and submit a comment during the meeting — no more than 250 words — to the clerk of the board at http://www.sbcounty.gov/cob/publiccomments/default.aspx.
The county is also providing in-person attendance so long as people attending maintain social distancing of six feet. Addition seating with video and audio is available in the Manzanita Room on the first floor of the County Government Center.
The Board of Supervisors meet in Covington Chambers on the first floor of the County Government Center at 385 N. Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino.
