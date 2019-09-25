Cyclists hoping for a bike lane on the south side of Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake will have to wait longer. The city has lost a $1.5 million Active Transportation Program Grant awarded in 2016, after the project was not completed by the deadline.
The grant funding was to be used for the ATP Pedestrian & Bicycle Mobility Project on Big Bear Boulevard, which consisted of 1.7 miles of new concrete curb, gutter and sidewalk. The project also included 1.1 miles of Class II bicycle lanes.
For the full story, CLICK HERE
