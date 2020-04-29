Slow and steady, enforcement and only with the blessing of the governor and/or the county health officer. Those were the key points discussed regarding the proposed plan to re-open Big Bear Lake and the Valley that has been closed except for essential businesses due to COVID-19 since early March.
The plan is an outline, a starting point for discussion presented by Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, to the City Council on April 27. Rush said the plan needs to be simple and nimble in terms of reinstituting more stringent restrictions if necessary. The plan is in three phases and takes place over the next several weeks. No specific dates were included, but Rush called for Phase I in early May and Phase II in mid May and the final phase in early June. He said he would like Phase III to be implemented by Memorial Day, but said that’s probably not realistic.
Governor Gavin Newsom released his own four-phase plan on Tuesday that will ease restrictions across the state, saying he recognized the regional and local desires to move quicker based on the region. Community surveillance will play into those desires, Newsom said. Newsom said data drives the state decisions not dates. His plan calls for Phase I, which is current, to roll into Phase II within weeks, not months. Phase III and IV are months, not weeks, Newsom said. See more on the governor’s message at
Rush’s plan calls for easing restrictions on businesses allowing for 25 percent capacity in the first phase and 50 percent in the second and third phase. Limited overnight guests would be allowed in Phase II under Rush’s plan and full lodging would open up in the final phase.
At all times, social distancing and face coverings would be required until those orders are changed at the county or state level.
Randy Putz, mayor pro tem, and councilman Bill Jahn urged the need for close coordination with San Bernardino County for a similar plan for the unincorporated areas of the Valley. If each area of the Valley is marching in different directions it will make it difficult for all jurisdictions to implement guidance, they said.
Putz said he realizes no matter what the details of the plan end up being, not everyone will be happy. The city needs to be prepared if COVID-19 cases increase in Big Bear once restrictions are relaxed and be able to dial back.
San Bernardino County relaxed restrictions on April 25 for outdoor recreation, which seemed to be an open invitation to visitors heading to Big Bear. Parks and lakes operated by the county were opened, Big Bear Lake was not. That didn’t stop tourists from flocking to the mountains.
Michael Perry, interim CEO of Visit Big Bear, told The Grizzly he and his family ventured out to the Alpine Pedal Path on Saturday and it was an OMG moment. The beach and bike path were packed, people were fishing, Perry said. And they were visitors, he said.
Most were wearing face coverings and seemed to be in small family groups, Perry said. For him, this is an indication that when restrictions are eased that people will come to the mountains.
During the City Council meeting councilman Dave Caretto noted a comment received that this is usually a slow time so restrictions may not be necessary. Perry said the stay-at-home order means kids are distance learning, people are working from home or out of work so they are free to move about and are ready to do so.
Rush’s plan calls for individual businesses and business owners to be responsible for enforcement of capacity, face coverings and physical distancing. Businesses have a huge responsibility not to let the numbers of COVID-19 cases increase by not letting the regulations slide, Perry said. They are risking their business and the community, he said.
Perry, who is the former Big Bear Lake city manager, said there is not enough code enforcement personnel to manage the enforcement issue.
Rush said there is confusion regarding who should or must wear masks. Enforcement is a challenge, Rush said. “We can’t be the face covering police,” Rush told The Grizzly.
Social pressure for people to do the right thing is necessary, Rush said during an interview with The Grizzly prior to the council meeting. It takes education and social pressure, he said.
Putz, during the April 27 meeting, said rules must be put in place and if we can’t or don’t enforce the rules they aren’t doing anyone any good. The plan needs teeth in the enforcement portion, he said.
Caretto questioned the supply chain as the city begins to reopen. He said there is concern of visitors overwhelming the still-in-short-supply goods and services at Big Bear’s grocery stores.
Rush said the stores are able to support much larger population surges during peak visitor times, but they need time for the supply chain to catch up right now. He said he will work with local markets and monitor the supplies.
The proposed plan calls for restaurants to reopen at 25 percent capacity/occupancy in Phase I and 50 percent in Phase II and III. Councilman Bob Jackowski questioned whether the idea of every fourth or every other table meant limited numbers at a table or could a family of 10 be at one table.
Rush said it’s not his intent to limit the numbers at each individual table, but hose details would be in the best practices put forth.
Eddie Kirsch, marketing director for Visit Big Bear, is heading up a local committee developing those best practices. The document will draft best practices for different sectors of business from lodging, retail, vacation rentals, recreation, restaurants, marinas et cetera, according to Perry.
Mayor Rick Herrick, who was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Big Bear, said when all this started it didn’t seem real. Then he contracted the coronavirus and he experienced the pain and anxiety. He sits on the council and owns a business where revenues are down, Herrick said. There is a lot of fear at different levels, he said.
The city must move forward cautiously. He doesn’t want to “go rogue” and be out of step with the state and county, but Herrick said the city can’t be behind the curve in getting back on track and opening up again.
The next step is formation of an ad hoc committee to iron out the details of the plan. Herrick and Putz will serve as the council members on the committee. There will be representatives of lodging, retail, restaurants, vacation rental and recreation on the committee, along with two at-large members. Staff includes Rush, Perry, Ellen Clarke from the chamber and John Friel from the healthcare district.
Once the committee is in place, meetings will be noticed and open to the public, probably via Zoom. Hopes are to begin meetings this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.