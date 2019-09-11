Jack Roberts, general manager of the Big Bear Airport District, is out of the office. His leave was not reported as action by the Big Bear Airport District board of directors, which is a violation of the Ralph M. Brown Act.
The Brown Act is the open meeting law in California and requires governing bodies to be transparent and open in their dealings.
On Aug. 14, the board held its regular meeting. On that agenda were two closed session items: a conference with real property negotiator and public employee evaluation for the general manager. Under the public employee evaluation item, it listed “Conference with Labor Negotiators, Agency designated representatives —Board of Directors/President and Vice President, Unrepresented employee - General Manager.”
Following the Aug. 14 meeting, a notice of adjournment for item 16.2, the employee evaluation, to continue it to a special meeting on Aug. 16. No reportable action was taken, according to Steve Castillo, board president, and confirmed via the draft minutes of those meetings that were included in the agenda packet for the Sept. 11 regular meeting.
