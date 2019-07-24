The Mountain Homeless Coalition may be located in the Lake Arrowhead area, but its focus is across the mountaintop.
To give Big Bear Valley residents who have housing and social services challenges the attention they need, the coalition needs volunteers living in the Big Bear area to devote time to the cause.
Paul Fournier is the coalition’s case manager and housing navigator. He has devoted time in Big Bear to talk to various churches about the coalition’s mission. “We’d like to know one person in the congregation who can take a case,” Fournier said. “We’re not asking people to trust us blindly. We want to connect with churches, nonprofits and other organizations in Big Bear.”
There are a variety of ways people can help.
• Join the Mountain Homeless Coalition mailing list. Call 909-713-4099.
• Bring ideas and attend a coalition meeting.
• Consider renting a second home or room to someone in need with the support of the Mountain Homeless Coalition.
• Bring nonperishable food and snacks for the mountain communities’ homeless youth.
• As a business if they have donations for those in need.
• Organize a fundraiser for Mountain Homeless Coalition.
• Give a resource guide to a person or family in need.
• Volunteer time to help with cases, answer phones, help at events or monitor social media.
• Volunteer to help at the Mountain Homeless Coalition table at the Lake Arrowhead Village Association concert on Aug. 10.
For more information, visit the coalition’s website or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mountainhomelesscoalition.
