I’ll have a drink with that — to go. Yes, that is allowed under new rules in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay at home order and outlined what businesses are essential and how restaurants can continue operations, bars were shut down. Restaurants can continue operations offering takeout, curbside or delivery for meals. And those that serve alcoholic beverages can provide a cocktail to go with that meal.
While the state of California is under the governor’s stay at home order, bona fide restaurants that regularly sell wine, beer or cocktails can offer a cocktail, beer or wine for takeout or delivery, according to Tiffany Swantek, public information officer for the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station. The alcohol must accompany the purchase of a meal to go.
Any cocktail, wine or beer sold by a licensed, bona fide restaurant, must be packed in a container with a secure lid or cap. No sippy type cups or containers that have a hole for a straw, Swantek said. The cocktails to go must be placed in an area of the vehicle not occupied by a driver or passenger, specifically a trunk or bed of a truck or the back portion of an SUV. The alcohol cannot be stored in a glove compartment or a center console utility compartment.
Restaurants selling the cocktails, beer or wine to go with meals must post in a prominent area of the eatery specific language provided by the state department of Alcohol Beverage Control. That post includes information on transporting the alcoholic beverage and that alcohol cannot be consumed in public places.
The Notice of Regulatory Relief issued by the ABC allowing for sale of alcoholic beverages to go applies to bona fide restaurants currently licensed by the ABC.
The restaurant must regularly serve meals and alcoholic beverages, have suitable kitchen facilities and regularly serve food at various hours during the restaurant’s business hours. A bar offering packaged sandwiches, salads or microwaved snacks for example would not qualify, Swantek
said.
Murray’s Saloon in Big Bear Lake is one restaurant offering alcohol beverages to go.
