San Bernardino Valley College classes begin the evening of Tuesday,
Jan. 14, at Big Bear High School. Courses offered include guitar, music appreciation, English composition, US history, art history, introduction to psychology, college algebra and child development.
Classes are at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
For more information or to register, contact Julie Smith at
julia_smith@bearvalleyusd.org or Scott Hird at scott_hird@bearvalleyusd.org.
Big Bear High School is at 351 Maple Lane, Big Bear City.
