Community Advocates of Big Bear meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Community Church Big Bear’s Historic Chapel. The topic is trash.
Where does trash come from? Where does it go? Who deals with it? What are the problems associated with it? Those who attend the CABB meeting are encouraged to come with ideas for possible logos and slogans for a positive media campaign.
Another item to be discussed is the possible formation of a coalition of mountain communities to share ideas and resources.
For more information about CABB, contact Julie Dawson at 909-547-4432.
Community Church Big Bear Historic Chapel is at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
