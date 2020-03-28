The number of confirmed cases in San Bernardino County grew to 64 as of March 27. The death toll in the country remains at three.
The first drive-thru specimen collection test site for COVID-19 held March 27 at the National Orange Show site filled its 380 appointments within hours of opening the registration. Several more tests were given above the 380 as there were test kits remaining once the appointments were complete. A call went out via social media to fill the remaining slots.
San Bernardino County numbers remain low in comparison to surrounding counties. The numbers are low most likely due to the number of tests administered also being low, officials say. Once testing increases, it's likely the confirmed case count for COVID-19 will increase as well.
The drive-thru site was the first held in San Bernardino County. Similar events have been held in surrounding counties including Riverside and Los Angeles counties. San Bernardino County public health director Trudy Raymundo said earlier this week that following the first event, the process will be refined to roll out similar events to other areas in the community.
Big Bear Lake officials are working to bring a drive-thru testing site to the mountain communities.
