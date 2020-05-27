The city isn’t enforcing the rules, or are they? The county has received a variance. Does it apply just to the unincorporated areas of Big Bear or the city of Big Bear Lake as well?
There are so many different layers to the rules and restrictions in re-opening the economy in regard to COVID-19, peeling back one layer just leads to more questions and confusion. The city of Big Bear Lake’s rules and regulations don’t apply to the unincorporated areas of the Valley, which includes Big Bear City, Fawnskin, Lake William, Erwin Lake, Sugarloaf, and Baldwin Lake. But many, even those who have lived and worked in the Valley for many years, still think Big Bear City is the city of Big Bear Lake. It’s not.
However the San Bernardino County variance does apply to the city of Big Bear Lake. Are you confused yet?
From a practical standpoint, the state caught up with Big Bear so the end result is the same, said Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager. All Big Bear businesses that are allowed to open and operate are now referred to the governor’s Resilience Road Map guidelines, Rush said.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.