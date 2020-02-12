March 3 is Super Tuesday. It’s why candidates are campaigning vigorously. For some, after March 3, it’s the end of the road for this campaign effort. For others, it’s the beginning of several more months on the campaign trail.
Candidates running for president are in New Hampshire as this issue of the Big Bear Grizzly goes to print. In California, specifically in the Inland Empire, candidates are shaking hands, making speeches and stumping for votes in three races that have connections to Big Bear: U.S. House of Representatives District 8, State Assembly District 33 and San Bernardino County Supervisory District 3.
On the national front, Jay Obernolte is running to replace Paul Cook, who is not seeking another term, at least not in Congress. Obernolte is facing James Ellars, Tim Donnelly, Justin David Whitehead, Jeff Esmus, Bob Conaway, Jerry Laws, Christine Bubser and Jeremy Staat on the ballot. The top two vote getters advance to the November election, regardless of party affiliation.
Obernolte is well known in Big Bear. His start in politics began in the Valley. He has served on the Big Bear Airport District board and the Big Bear Lake City Council. Obernolte is currently serving his third term in the State Assembly serving District 33. He is also a local businessman, owner of Far Sight Studios.
