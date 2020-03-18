No. 4 and 5 were recorded as the latest in San Bernardino County as confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on March 18.
Since the first case was reported March 15, the increase has been slow, but expected, officials say. Additional cases have been expected as private lab testing ramps up.
There are still no reported cases in Big Bear. Case No. 3 is reportedly a Running Springs resident as confirmed by officials at Mountains Community Hospital.
In an effort to protect the public from further spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the county's acting health officer on Tuesday ordered the cancellation of gatherings of any number of people within the county through at least April 6, with key exceptions for work, public transportation, airport travel, grocery stores, charitable food distribution, certified farmers' markets, and shopping at stores or malls.
The order also required all movie theaters, gyms, health clubs, bars and adult entertainment establishments and businesses that serve alcohol but not food.
Restaurants must follow guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health.
In Big Bear, several restaurants have closed entirely, but many others are offering take out and curbside pick up. Among those with curbside pick up are Oakside and Peppercorn, Barrel 33, including bottles of wine, and El Jacalito.
All San Bernardino County public schools have voluntarily closed as part of the effort to stop the spread of the virus, according to the county Superintendent of Schools.
The order also strongly cautions that persons age 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19, and encourages them to self-quarantine.
"Residents of San Bernardino County are encouraged to stay home as much as possible while only participating in essential activities, such as critical work functions and shopping for necessities," said Dr. Erin Gustafson, acting county health officer. "We know these measures are challenging, but social distancing will help to protect all of our communities. We encourage older adults and those with chronic medical conditions to take additional precautions to avoid getting sick."
