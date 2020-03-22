The COVID-19 emergency is rapidly changing. The stay home order and shutdowns have forced the Big Bear Grizzly to make changes in response to the crisis.
Last week, The Grizzly reduced hours, eventually making the difficult decision to close the office entirely by Thursday when Governor Gavin Newsom announced the stay at home order. Thanks to technology, The Grizzly staff can do most everything necessary from our homes.
That being said, there will be changes in products published as we navigate this unprecedented crisis.
“We at the Big Bear Grizzly are committed to providing our community with the most factual, up-to-date information possible during these difficult times,” said publisher Judi Bowers. This Valley has been through tough times in the past with earthquakes, fires, floods, blizzards and more. This new crisis is something we’ve never experienced, Bowers said.
In our commitment to continue to support the community, provide quality journalism and support our advertisers, the Grizzly will continue to publish the newspaper weekly in print and online. There will be fewer pages in print. For the time being, we will not be publishing the Grizzly Weekender as this is a publication geared toward events and social gatherings. The advertising normally found exclusively in the Weekender will be in the Grizzly for now.
Distribution of The Grizzly will also be reduced temporarily due to the need for staying at home and physical distancing. Subscribers will still receive their paper in the mail. Papers will be available for sale in selected newsracks and at Community Market in Big Bear City and Butcher’s Block in Big Bear Lake. A newsrack has been returned to the front of The Grizzly office on Fox Farm Road. As we ask people to stay home and stay safe, we are reducing the time our delivery service personnel need to be out and about with these reductions.
We encourage readers to purchase an E-edition subscription to continue to receive their newspaper without the need to leave their homes. The cost is $19 for a one-year subscription. Purchases can be made online at https://www.bigbeargrizzly.net/site/forms/subscription_services/subscribe/. As a reminder, all print subscribers have access to the E-edition at no charge. We encourage you to register and utilize your E-edition if you haven’t done so.
Additionally, the Grizzly will be publishing more articles and advertising online at www.bigbeargrizzly.net. We know not everyone has online access and many still prefer to read the hard copy of the newspaper, and we appreciate your support and readership in whatever way you choose to consume your news.
The Big Bear Grizzly produces a number of special sections each year. We are pushing or postponing those sections in light of the coronavirus emergency. The first is our Spring-Summer Guide and Map. Instead of publishing in April, we are shooting for publication by July 4. “We are hopeful by July our community, our state, our country and the world are finding a way to return to a time of being able to socially interact with each other in person again,” Bowers said. “Summer is a fabulous time in Big Bear, and we hope we all get to enjoy it in its entirety.”
Secondly, the Looking Back on Big Bear special section celebrating the history of Big Bear and the 80th anniversary of the Big Bear Grizzly will not publish for Memorial Day weekend. It’s still unknown when the stay at home order will be lifted. This publication will be tentatively rescheduled for August or September based on circumstances surrounding the new coronavirus.
Best of Big Bear voting was scheduled to begin in April. We will be rescheduling this program for the fall, at a time to be determined.
Big Bear Now’s April issue will be published later in the month, and we will continue to evaluate the magazine’s publication dates for the next couple of months based on the COVID-19 emergency.
Inside the Big Bear Grizzly pages and on its website at www.bigbeargrizzly.net and on its social media accounts, the Grizzly will publish Big Bear Strong. The advertisers are sharing their messages regarding being open, takeout service, delivery and messages of hope and thanks. The rate is $99 for six weeks, and includes print, online and social media publications. We encourage you to support these local businesses and organizations as they support the community. We appreciate their support of the Big Bear Grizzly. Spots are still available for those interested in participating beginning in the March 25 issue. Call Kelsey at 909-316=6819 or Judi at 909-866-3457.
For more information or questions regarding the Grizzly publications, how to participate in Big Bear Strong or ongoing changes in our community, call the Grizzly at 909-866-3456. If you have a story to tell regarding how your are responding to the COVID-19 emergency, let us know with a phone call or email editor.grizzly@gmail.com.
We are all in this together, Bowers said. “We may be practicing social distancing, but we need to hold hands virtually and wrap our arms around our community, around our friends and family and neighbors to stand #bigbearstrong,” Bowers said.
