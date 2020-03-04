There are no reported cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in San Bernardino County. We repeat, no reported cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in San Bernardino County.
While the number of coronavirus cases increases across the country and the world, thus far San Bernardino County has remained without a reported case. That’s not to say officials aren’t preparing for its potential spread into the county.
Bear Valley Unified School District Superintendent Mary Suzuki issued a statement on the district’s website stating that the district believes the health risk to Big Bear students is low at this time. That being said, Suzuki’s message said the district will continue to take all necessary precautions to control the spread of all infectious diseases.
Suzuki told The Grizzly that Lucinda Newton, executive director for student services, and Brittanie Norton, the district’s school nurse, are working hard with custodial and other staff members on hygiene and cleaning protocol in the classrooms.
“We are taking this very seriously,” Suzuki said. While there are no known cases in Big Bear or San Bernardino County, Suzuki said there is a-just-in-case emergency plan. For any student who does show symptoms, there is a 15-day independent study program available. Suzuki said if there were to be an outbreak of any kind and schools were forced to close, a plan to continue independent study is in place.
