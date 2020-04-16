Appointments are underway for a drive-through test site for COVID-19 set for Big Bear Lake on Friday, April 17. While there still are only five confirmed and reported cases of the coronavirus in Big Bear, that number is expected to increase following the testing.
Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick said during an April 16 special City Council meeting, that the antibody test still in the works will be important. The theory is that COVID-19 was here long before we thought, Herrick said. As the first reported positive case of COVID-19 in Big Bear, Herrick said the numbers will increase following Friday’s tests.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, said there are about 650 test kits available for Friday. The appointment portal opened at 2 p.m. April 16. Appointments are necessary to obtain the test, and the goal is to limit the tests in Big Bear Lake to mountain residents, Rush said. He agrees the numbers are expected to rise in positive cases for Big Bear. The results should be available by Tuesday, Rush said. He has asked for numbers broken down in terms of how many tests administered and how many positives.
Data released at 5 p.m. April 16 showed an increase in the number of positive cases in San Bernardino County increasing by another 36 positive cases. The death toll in the county is now at 47, an increase of eight since yesterday.
To make an appointment for the April 17 drive through testing, click here or call 909-387-3911.
