It’s getting close to crunch time for candidates whose names appear on the March 3 ballot, as well as those supporting measures on that same ballot.
In Big Bear, voters will be asked to cast their votes for president, Congress, State Assembly, county supervisor and a fire tax, among others. Familiar names include Jay Obernolte, who is running for the 8th Congressional District, Rick Herrick, who is seeking the 33rd State Assembly District seat, and Dawn Rowe, who is seeking election to the 3rd District Supervisor seat.
Measure I is the Fire Tax sought by Big Bear Fire Authority to augment funding for the department. Members of the public supporting the measure, off duty fire department personnel and others have been campaigning for the measure for some time, in earnest in recent weeks.
Jeff Willis, Big Bear Fire chief, was the guest speaker at the Big Bear Association of Realtors breakfast meeting Jan. 10. It wasn’t the first time he has appealed to the real estate community for its support of the measure.
Measure I, if approved, places a 6 cent per square foot assessment on residential and commercial developed properties, as well as a $78 per room or bed on lodging facilities and private home rental properties. The ski resorts would be assessed $750,000 ($375,000 each for Bear Mountain and Snow Summit) annually. Vacant properties would pay $35 per parcel annually.
