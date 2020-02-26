Sun, rain, sleet or snow, Big Bear is set to take the plunge on March 7. You can run, walk or dance into the chilly waters of Big Bear Lake and help raise funds for Special Olympics Inland Empire. The Big Bear Polar Plunge takes place at Veterans Park in Big Bear Lake.
For a minimum of $50, you can participate in the 2020 event. Every dollar raised helps fund Special Olympics Inland Empire programs in local communities. You can participate as an individual, or start or be part of a team.
Registration is open. Participants are encouraged to raise more than the minimum funds. Visit
www.sosc.org and click on events to register for the Big Bear Polar Plunge.
There is no age limit to plunge, but any plungers under the age of 18 must have a waiver completed by a parent or guardian. Plungers are encouraged to wear costumes but it is not mandatory. Brave the waters as a super hero, rock star or whatever suits your fancy. Sorry, birthday suits are not allowed. A prize is awarded to the person with the most unique costume.
The Family Fun Area located at the Big Bear Polar Plunge site will feature several activities, law enforcement and fire department displays, a rock wall and more. There will be a silent auction and opportunity drawings.
For more information about the Big Bear Polar Plunge including registration and how to become a volunteer or sponsor, contact Abbey Leffler at
aleffler@sosc.org or 951-703-6502.
The day prior to the Polar Plunge is a Plunge Pre-Party on March 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Santana & Mavericks Bar & Grill. Early registration, live music, appetizers and a cash bar are featured during the party. There is no cost to attend. Santana & Mavericks is at 40771 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. For more information, call
909-878-0047.
On March 7, registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony at 11:45 a.m. The plunge begins immediately following the opening ceremony.
Veterans Park is at 40870 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, at the intersection with Knickerbocker Road.
