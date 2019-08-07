Three months later than planned, the Country Kitchen in Big Bear Lake is open for business.
The Country Kitchen opened Aug. 5. It is in the Metcalf Bay area in the building that once housed Maggie’s Place and most recently the Mill Creek Manor Tea Room. Country Kitchen is open daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Owned by Leonard and Carmen Becerra, the pancakes are not to be missed for breakfast, and you can’t go wrong with the ribs for dinner. Burgers are a must-try for lunch, Leonard said.
Country Kitchen is a cozy spot with booths, tables and a fireplace. Country Kitchen is a franchise with locations throughout the United States.
Big Bear’s Country Kitchen is at 39904 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
