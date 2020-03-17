To help slow the spread of the coronavirus, San Bernardino County will close several county-operated attractions and offices. Services will be available online or by phone in some casesl
Effective immediately, the county will close their public offices until at least April 3.
Services for the following county departments and offices will be available only by phone and online. Offices closed to the public are
• Assessor, including wedding services
• Child Support Services
• Land Use Services, which includes Planning, Building and Safety, and Code Enforcement
• Public Works, with the exception of lobby computer access to surveyor records
• Registrar of Voters, with the exception of election observers
• Special Districts Water and Sanitation
• Transitional Assistance
• Veterans' Affairs
Additional measures may be taken and announced to the public in the coming days.
The Big Bear Alpine Zoo is closed as are all county branch libraries, including Big Bear Branch Library.
County regional parks and park and recreation district preschools in Big Bear and Joshua Tree are closed.
Senior Centers are closed, including the Big Bear Senior Center. Meal programs will be available via drive-thru. The Big Bear Senior Center offiers the drive-thru meal service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.