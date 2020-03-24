San Bernardino County officials reported today that there are 31 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The total increased by 14 cases since the last count of 17 issued March 22. No deaths associated with the new coronavirus have been reported in San Bernardino County. One case has been reported in Big Bear Lake, that of Mayor Rick Herrick.
Additional cases are expected to emerge as more test results are reported to the county.
"These orders are not intended to cause panic, but rather reduce the spread of infection and minimize the number of people who get sick at any one time to keep our healthcare system functioning," said Dr. Erin Gustafson, acting San Bernardino County health officer, regarding the stay at home order issued by the governor.
Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Public Health Officer on March 19 issued a statewide stay-at-home order with exceptions for essential tasks and services. See details here.
Gustafson and the county Board of Supervisors have declared a local health emergency to help ensure county government and the public are prepared and allow flexibility in response. Various county departments and agencies are working together and in partnership with cities, schools, and the business and nonprofit communities to ensure an effective response.
