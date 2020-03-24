Earlier today, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Bernardio County almost doubled. By tonight, seven more cases have been confirmed bringing the total to 38.
Additionally, the county recorded its first death associated with COVID-19.
The patient who died was a 50-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
"Our hearts go out to this gentleman's loved ones," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. "This is a sad milestone in our county's fight against this global pandemic. This loss reminds us how vital it is that we comply with official health orders to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities safe."
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the county's coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus. New information and resources have been added and the site is being updated daily.
The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 909-387-3911, or email coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
