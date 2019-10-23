Vince Smith resigned his seat on the Big Bear Municipal Water District board effective Sept. 19. The remaining board members are scheduled to hold a special meeting on Saturday,
Nov. 2, to consider appointing his replacement.
But there are questions regarding the process, which garnered the interest of the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office. An investigator, Todd Grimm, reached out to the Big Bear Grizzly asking for copies of legal advertisements placed by the MWD in relation to the vacancy and seeking applicants. Grimm contacted the Big Bear Grizzly Oct. 17 asking for information regarding the timing of the legal ads and the wording. He also asked who placed the ads.
In response to Grimm’s request on Oct. 17, the Big Bear Grizzly provided copies of two legal advertisements that were published in the classified section under Public Notices. The first one appeared on Sept. 18, 2019, soliciting letters of interest from anyone interested in filling the vacant Division 5 seat. The ad stated “The vacancy will be created by the resignation of Vince Smith which is expected to occur on September 19, 2019.”
The ad went on to explain that the board would review applications for possible appointment to the balance of Smith’s term, the requirements, who letters should be sent to and the deadline for applications to be submitted.
The second set of legal ads were published Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, and were almost identical to the Sept. 18 submission. The difference is the statement that the vacancy is created by the resignation of Vince Smith, which occurred on Sept. 19.
The two legal postings were submitted to the Big Bear Grizzly at the same time, Sept. 16, 2019, with dates for publishing.
Smith attended the Sept. 19 board meeting and participated in discussion and action taken by the board, according to board minutes posted on the MWD website. At the close of the
Sept. 19 meeting, Smith announced this was his final meeting and his resignation was effective at that time.
The minutes did not reflect if the board accepted his resignation or declare a vacancy at that time.
