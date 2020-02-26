For the second time in three years, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District was able to donate lifesaving fire apparatus to the San Felipe Fire Department in Baja California, Mexico. The San Bernardino County department donated a 1990 Pierce heavy rescue fire engine and a 1980 Mack water tender to the San Felipe department.
San Bernardino County Fire Captain Jay Dimoff brokered the relationship between the two departments and has served as the liaison. In April 2018, this relationship led to the donation of two fire engines deemed too old to remain in service in San Bernardino County.
Before being permanently decommissioned due to age, mileage and maintenance costs, the heavy rescue unit served the city of Grand Terrace, while the water tender served the community of Crest Forest. In a ceremony at Sierra Lakes Golf Club in Fontana, County Fire Chief Dan Munsey presented San Felipe Fire Chief Ruben Osuna Beltran and Battalion Chief Juan Cortez with the keys to both units.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.