Fawnskin residents can participate in a wood chipping program this weekend, thanks to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, Fawnskin residents may drop their tree limbs off at Fire Station 96 at 39188 Rim of the World Drive, in Fawnskin.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are asked to remain in their vehicles. Crews will unload materials from the resident’s vehicle. In the event that a resident must exit their vehicle, they will be required to wear a face covering for the protection of other residents and crews.
For more information on preparing the home and property for wildfire weather, visit www.sbcfire.org.
