Fawnskin residents can participate in a wood chipping program this year, thanks to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District. The district, in cooperation with San Bernardino County Public Works, CalFire and Mountain Rim Fire Safe council, offers wood chipping throughout the mountain communities prior to summer and fall. In an effort to bolster safety in these areas, these agencies will assist residents in maintaining wildfire safety in their communities with chipping days. Other communities in the program include Lytle Creek, Crestline, Twin Peaks, Lake Arrowhead, Angelus Oaks and Green Valley Lake.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 31, Fawnskin residents may drop their tree limbs off at Fire Station 96 at 39188 Rim of the World Drive, in Fawnskin. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are asked to remain in their vehicles. Crews will unload materials from the resident’s vehicle. In the event that a resident must exit their vehicle, they will be required to wear a face covering for the protection of other residents and crews.
Wood chips will be available free of charge for residents’ flower beds, front yards and backyards at Fire Station 20 in Lytle Creek. Residents may take what they need. In addition, residents may pick up wood chips at any wood chipping locations only on the date of the event.
For more information on preparing the home and property for wildfire weather, visit www.sbcfire.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.